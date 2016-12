It was around 2 am that the police was notofied about the hit and run accident.

According to witnesses, a car crashed through the surrounding fence, and then hit the little goat.

– We have established a report of vandalism. But I do not know how serious the destruction is, says Linda Winge, officer at the Central region police.

The police doesn’t have any suspects for the moment, which also is the status in the case of the Gävle goat-burning.