Bildextra: Så såg det ut när SIF föll med uddamålet mot allsvenska IFK Göteborg

Här är spelarbetyg och matchfakta.
Mohammed stekhet när SIF var nära cupskräll: ”En härlig känsla att näta mot allsvenska lag”
Tobias Johansson gjorde flera viktiga räddningar mot IFK Göteborg som tillslut bara vann med uddamålet. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Calle Johansson nickade in en hörna och avgjorde matchen, han blev såklart superglad. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Martin Falk på bilden och tränarkollegan Thomas Gabrielsson fick visa upp sig och sitt Sandviken i säsongens första tävlingsmatch. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Lagkapten Tobias Johansson. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Pontus Wernbloom fick jubla efter att ha kvitterat och gjort 1–1 på hörna. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Nygaard mot Hansson i nickduell. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Tobias Johansson i fullt fokus. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Alexander Jallows reducering slinker in bakom Tobias Johansson. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thörn mot Yakob. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Håkansson får böja sig för Robin Söder. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Mohammed kysser marken efter att han gjort matchens första mål. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Wernbloom nickar in 1–1. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Mohammed var stekhet mot IFK Göteborg.Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thörn försöker stoppa Nygaards framfart. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
En skara IFK-supportrar stod utanför Jernvallen och höll igång sång och stämning för sitt blåvita lag.
Mohammeds 1–0-mål. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Håkansson i strid med Wernbloom. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thrön mot Yakob, men bollen rinner ut. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Yannick Mukunzi fick stångas med Hosam Aiesh i andra halvlek. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Nyförvärvet Martin Springfeldt assisterade till Naeem Mohammeds 1–0-mål.
IFK-supportrar firade segern utanför Jernvallens galler.
Robin Söder jublar vid 3–3, Niclas Håkansson är inte lika nöjd. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Sandvikens IF–IFK Göteborg 3–4 (1–1) Målen: 1–0 (27) Naeem Mohammed, 1–1 (37) Pontus Wernbloom, 2–1 (46) Ahmed Bonnah, 3–1 (49) Naeem Mohammed, 3–2 (67) Alexander Jallow, 3–3 (73) Robin Söder, 3–4 (75) Carl Johansson. Varningar, SIF: Gustav Thörn (77), Christoffer Aspgren (86), IFK: Pontus Wernbloom (52), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (78). Domare: Glenn Nyberg Publik: 8, Jernvallen.