Annons
Vidare till arbetarbladet.se
Lördag 20 februari
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig samt för att säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. ⇒ Läs mer om cookies
Provläs till 18:03

Bildextra: Så såg det ut när SIF föll med uddamålet mot allsvenska IFK Göteborg

Sandviken tog ledningen mot Blåvitt.
Sedan stod det 1–1 i paus.
Då kom SIF ut och chockstartade andra halvlek med två snabba mål. Trots det räckte det inte hela vägen för rödvästarna som tillslut föll med uddamålet.
Se matchen i bilder nedan.

Annons

Här är spelarbetyg och matchfakta.

Mohammed stekhet när SIF var nära cupskräll: ”En härlig känsla att näta mot allsvenska lag”

Tobias Johansson gjorde flera viktiga räddningar mot IFK Göteborg som tillslut bara vann med uddamålet. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Calle Johansson nickade in en hörna och avgjorde matchen, han blev såklart superglad. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Martin Falk på bilden och tränarkollegan Thomas Gabrielsson fick visa upp sig och sitt Sandviken i säsongens första tävlingsmatch. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Lagkapten Tobias Johansson. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Pontus Wernbloom fick jubla efter att ha kvitterat och gjort 1–1 på hörna. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Nygaard mot Hansson i nickduell. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Tobias Johansson i fullt fokus. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Alexander Jallows reducering slinker in bakom Tobias Johansson. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thörn mot Yakob. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Håkansson får böja sig för Robin Söder. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Mohammed kysser marken efter att han gjort matchens första mål. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Wernbloom nickar in 1–1. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Mohammed var stekhet mot IFK Göteborg.Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thörn försöker stoppa Nygaards framfart. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
En skara IFK-supportrar stod utanför Jernvallen och höll igång sång och stämning för sitt blåvita lag.
Mohammeds 1–0-mål. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Håkansson i strid med Wernbloom. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Thrön mot Yakob, men bollen rinner ut. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Yannick Mukunzi fick stångas med Hosam Aiesh i andra halvlek. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Nyförvärvet Martin Springfeldt assisterade till Naeem Mohammeds 1–0-mål.
IFK-supportrar firade segern utanför Jernvallens galler.
Robin Söder jublar vid 3–3, Niclas Håkansson är inte lika nöjd. Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /
Foto: Maxim Thore / BILDBYRÅN /

Sandvikens IF–IFK Göteborg 3–4 (1–1)

Målen: 1–0 (27) Naeem Mohammed, 1–1 (37) Pontus Wernbloom, 2–1 (46) Ahmed Bonnah, 3–1 (49) Naeem Mohammed, 3–2 (67) Alexander Jallow, 3–3 (73) Robin Söder, 3–4 (75) Carl Johansson.

Varningar, SIF: Gustav Thörn (77), Christoffer Aspgren (86), IFK: Pontus Wernbloom (52), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (78).

Domare: Glenn Nyberg

Publik: 8, Jernvallen.

Annons

Mer läsning

Svenska cupen herr | 15:44
Svenska cupen herr | 15:44

Mohammed stekhet när SIF var nära cupskräll: ”En härlig känsla att näta mot allsvenska lag”

IFK Göteborg ställde inget dåligt lag på planen mot Sandvikens IF. Därför var Naeem Mohammeds...
Svenska cupen herr | 14:52
Svenska cupen herr | 14:52

Sandvikens IF nära superskräll mot Blåvitt – här är spelarbetyg och matchfakta

Sandvikens IF chockade IFK Göteborg både en och tre gånger. Först gjorde man matchens första mål....
Svenska cupen herr | Igår
Svenska cupen herr | Igår

SIF-stjärnan inför cupmötet med IFK Göteborg: "Man vill ju att det snackas om Sandviken efter matchen"

Bilden ljuger lite grann – det är ju inte på läktaren utan på planen som John Junior ska vara....
Division 1 herr | 14:36
Division 1 herr | 14:36

LIVE-TV: Målrikt när GIF föll mot Assyriska – se försäsongsmatchen här

Gefle IF möter Assyriska FF hemma på Gavlevallen, matchstart klockan 15.00.
Division 1 herr | 16 feb
Division 1 herr | 16 feb

Repris: SIF mot allsvenska Sirius – se matchen igen här

Sandvikens IF tog emot IK Sirius på Jernvallen med avspark den udda tiden 15.45. Vi livesände...
Fotboll | Igår
Fotboll | Igår

Akademispelaren om att skriva kontrakt med Gefle IF: ”Det här är otroligt stort”

Theodor Hansemons dröm är på väg att slå in. Första steget för stortalangen från Bollnäs – ett...
Superettan | 18 feb
Superettan | 18 feb

Förre SIF-talangen lämnar superettan – köps av norsk klubb: "Varit stort intresse"

Han har jagats både allsvenska och utländska klubbar. Nu står det helt klart att Moonga Simba...
Division 1 herr | 13 feb
Division 1 herr | 13 feb

Repris: Nyförvärven sköt SIF till seger mot Hudiksvall – se hela matchen här

Lördag den 13 februari klockan 13.00 direktsänds försäsongsmötet mellan Sandvikens IF -...
Division 1 herr | 16 feb
Division 1 herr | 16 feb

Höjdpunkter: Sköna nicklobben och ovane målskyttens fullträff – så här vände SIF matchen mot Sirius

Sandvikens IF mötte allsvenska Sirius i en träningsmatch tisdag 16 februari och vann med 3–1.
Division 1 herr | 16 feb
Division 1 herr | 16 feb

Nyskapad anfallstrio gladde i SIF: "Det var spännande att se dom tillsammans"

I första halvlek bjöds en rad Sandvikens IF-spelare på speltid. I den andra bjöd en...
Fotboll | 16 feb
Fotboll | 16 feb

GIF Sundsvall vill ha Sandvikens mittback: "Niclas har haft en fantastiskt fin utveckling"

GIF Sundsvall är ute efter Sandvikens mittback Niclas Håkansson. – Vi är intresserade av Niclas....
Division 1 herr | 15 feb
Division 1 herr | 15 feb

Allsvenskt motstånd för SIF – med intressanta formtest: "Han är i bättre slag än vi trodde"

På lördag cupspelar Sandvikens IF mot IFK Göteborg på Jernvallen. Några av de sista pusselbitarna...
Division 1 herr | 13 feb
Division 1 herr | 13 feb

GIF imponerade i snöplig förlust mot allsvenska laget: ”En jättebra match”

Trots allsvenskt motstånd på andra sidan av planen, lyckades Gefle IF stå upp bra i lördagens...
Fotboll | 13 feb
Fotboll | 13 feb

ÖFK vann mot Gefle i genrepet – se matchen här

Gefle IF möter Östersunds FK hemma på Gavlevallen på lördagen klockan 13.00
Division 1 herr | 12 feb
Division 1 herr | 12 feb

Först tv-match och sedan extrainsatt allsvenskt motstånd – ny provspelare kan få chansen i SIF

SIF fortsätter att förbereda sig inför kommande cupäventyr – med nyförvärv, provspelare och match...
Division 1 herr | 13 feb
Division 1 herr | 13 feb

Debut och segerskytt – Ahmed Bonnah har presenterat sig i SIF: "En rätt bra kombination"

Kontraktet skrevs i torsdag. Mot Hudiksvall fick Ahmed Bonnah kliva rakt in i startelva – och det...
Division 1 herr | 11 feb
Division 1 herr | 11 feb

Offensiva förstärkningar till SIF – Haninges målskytt ansluter

Sandvikens IF förstärker sin offensiv. Danilo Al-Saed från Enköping och Ahmed Bonnah från Haninge...
Division 1 herr | 7 feb
Division 1 herr | 7 feb

Sandvikens IF föll mot Dalkurd i säsongens andra träningsmatch: ”Tar kliv fram”

"Nya" Sandvikens IF med ny tränarduo, ny spelidé och nya spelare har nu gjort sin andra...
Division 1 herr | 13 feb
Division 1 herr | 13 feb

Höjdpunkter: Uddamålsseger för SIF när HuFF gästade Jernvallen – se målen här

Det blev en 2–1-seger för Sandviken när Hudiksvall gästade ett soligt Jernvallen. Se mål och...
Division 1 herr | 12 feb
Division 1 herr | 12 feb

Därför blev det Gefle för Bragetalangen: ”Vill spela full fart framåt”

Han gjorde debut i superettan som 16-åring. Efter det har utvecklingskurvan stagnerat lite. Nu...