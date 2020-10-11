I Iran dör kvinnor för rätten att se fotboll: "Tanken på VM-matchen fick mig att stå ut i isoleringscellen"

I fängelset försökte jag tänka på bra saker, som intressanta minnen eller fina upplevelser, och intala mig själv att det här går över, jag kommer att få nya fina minnen i framtiden. Jag kommer att äta maten jag gillar, besöka platser jag tycker om, jag kommer att få bo med de jag älskar etcetera.

Om du tycker om fotboll aldrig så lite, så kommer du ihåg den fascinerande matchen mellan Tyskland och Brasilien i VM 2014. Hejar du på Brasilien var det en mardröm när de släppte in sju mål! Jag har hållit på Tyskland sedan tonåren. I min familj och Iran i stort tas kvinnliga fotbollsfans på allvar. Men för mig var den matchen ett av de bästa minnena i mitt liv.

En dag i december 2014 när jag satt i en kall isoleringscell stängde jag ögonen och visualiserade målen. När jag kom till femte målet skrattade jag högt. Vakten öppnade dörren och kollade runt; det var ingen annan där. Hon skrek "varför skrattar du?". Jag log och svarade att jag skrattade åt Brasiliens målvakt Júlio César.

Jag är fotbollsfan men har aldrig besökt en arena i Iran. Kvinnor är inte välkomna. Tycker du att det är konstigt? Ja, det finns många kvinnofientliga lagar som är obegripliga. Det närmaste jag varit en arena var när vi samlades vid portarna och skanderade med våra plakat.

Det var efter revolutionen 1979 som rätten att gå på fotboll togs ifrån oss, som så många andra rättigheter. Många kvinnor har försökt komma in på arenorna genom åren. Till exempel "skäggiga damer", som sminkar sig till män. Men de kan bli arresterade av säkerhetsstyrkor.

En kvinna som hette Sahar Khodayari är känd som "Den blåa flickan" offrade sig själv i fjol. Hon hade blivit dömd till fängelse och protesterade framför domstolen genom att tända eld på sig själv.

I mars 2019, gick hon för att se matchen mellan Esteghlal FC and Al Ain FC, och greps. Hennes död blev en väckarklocka för många, och hon togs i försvar av kvinnliga fotbollsspelare i många länder.

FIFA tryckte på, och i oktober 2019 öppnades arenan för kvinnor när Iran mötte Kambodja. För första gången kunde kvinnor se fotboll utan att vara sminkade till män.

Men regimen beslutade om konstiga regler. Kvinnor fick sitta bakom staket på arenan, som ett fängelse.

Massor av kvinnliga poliser varnade den kvinnliga publiken om att de måste ha hijab. De fick inte heja och ropa, något som är vanligt när man kollar på fotboll. Å andra sidan, de släppte inte in många kvinnor. Och en del feminister vägrade att gå som en protest mot segregationen, fast de så gärna hade velat.

FIFA hotar att utesluta Iran eftersom de har fortsatt att stänga ute kvinnor efter Kambodjamatchen.

Damidrotten i stort har förändrats drastiskt efter revolutionen.

Islam kräver att kvinnor har hijab och stannar hemma för att ta hand om hushåll och hem. Med det synsättet blir sport, arbete och utbildning manliga angelägenheter. Det har väckt kvinnors kamplust.

Regeringen säger att hijab inte är ett hinder när man sportar, men kvinnliga idrottare håller inte med.

Den islamiska republiken har gjort sitt bästa för att visa upp en förebild för muslimska kvinnor i hela världen. Sport är en arena för deras politiska exploatering. Regeringen säger att hijab inte är ett hinder när man sportar, men kvinnliga idrottare håller inte med.

Så många kvinnor har tvingats emigrera på grund av dessa regler.

Kimia Alizadeh var den första iranska kvinnan som vann OS-medalj, och tre VM-medaljer. När hon flyttat sa hon att den iranska regimen använde henne som ett propagandaverktyg. I Tokyo-OS ska hon fightas för Tyskland.

Schakmästaren Ghazal HakimiFard bor i Schweiz.

Mitra Hejazipour, också schackmästare, deltog i World Rapid and Lightning Championships i Moskva 2019 utan hijab och blev utesluten ur Irans landslag. Hon bor nu i Frankrike.

Gymnastiktränaren Sara Khosravi flydde till Danmark 2018 och iranska seglaren Mina Alizadeh tävlar för det tyska landslaget, etcetera.

Detta är bara några av alla idrottare som måst fly Iran.

Det ska nämnas att regimens regler drabbar även manliga idrottare, eftersom sport är politik i Iran. Männen får inte möta israeliska motståndare, och de måste tillägna sina medaljer till Islamiska republikens martyrer.

Mahdieh Golroo

är Sandvikens fristadsförfattare, och krönikör i Arbetarbladet.

Artikeln är översatt av Fredrik Björkman. Här är texten i engelskt original:

In prison, I tried to think about good things like interesting memories and sweet experiences, and to reassure myself that these days are passing and I can make good memories again; I will eat the food I like or go where I like, I will live with the people I love and etc.

If you just like football a little, you can remember the fascinating match of Germany vs. Brazil in the 2014 World Cup! Of course, if you are a Brazil football team’s fan, that game was more like a nightmare than a dream when Brazil conceded 7 goals! I have been a fan of the German national team since I was a teenager. In my family and in Iran in general, women football fans are not taken very seriously. For me, this match is one of the best memories of my life.

One day in December 2014 when I was in a cold solitary cell, I had crumpled myself; I closed my eyes and visualized the goals. When I reached the fifth goal, I laughed loudly. The prison officer opened the cell door and looked around the cell; nobody was there. She shouted “why are you laughing?” and I said as I smiled; to Júlio César (Brazilian goalkeeper)!

As a football fan, I have never entered any stadium, because women are not allowed to enter the stadium in Iran! You think it's weird?! Yes, there are many laws against women in Iran that are unbelievable. My closest distance to the stadium was when we gathered behind the stadium doors while chanting and holding placards.

After the 1979 revolution in Iran, same as other women's rights, women were banned from entering stadiums. Over the years, many women have tried to enter the stadium. This effort has different forms. For example, I and some feminists would gather behind the doors of the stadium and protest against this law but some women who are called "bearded women" sneaking to the stadium with men’s make-up and sometimes the security forces notice and arrest them.

Last year, a woman named Sahar Khodayari, known as the "Blue Girl", had self-immolated in front of the Court to protest against her prison sentence and passed away! In March 2019, she went to the stadium to watch the match between Esteghlal FC and Al Ain FC and was arrested. It changed many people who did not take women football fans’ restrictions seriously. Many women football players in the world defended Iranian women's right to enter the stadium.

In October 2019, due to FIFA pressure, the stadium doors were opened to women for the Iran-Cambodia match. This was the first time that Iranian women bought tickets and went to watch a football match at the stadium, not by men’s makeup, but as a football-loving woman. FIFA had threatened to suspend Iran football federation if Iran again barred women to enter stadium. But the entrance conditions were still strange, there were three places in the stadium that were separated from the entire stadium by a fence, something like a prison, and women were only allowed to sit in those seats. A large number of female police officers were warning women about their hijab during the match. Women were not allowed to scream and shout, which is the most common reaction during watching a football match. On the other hand, only a small minority of women were allowed to enter due to ticket and seat restrictions, and a number of feminists did not go to the stadium due to inhumane behavior and insistence on segregation and restriction of women, despite strong desire to go. This is the only experience of Iranian women to go to the stadium and watch football, which happened in an international match due to FIFA pressure and has not been repeated until today, because the Islamic Republic is not forced by FIFA in club matches and based on its own preferences prevents women from entering stadium.

In general, women's sports have changed seriously after Islamic revolution, and this is not limited to banning women from entering the stadium. The restriction of women is a symbol of Iran being Islamic, a Muslim woman must wear hijab and stay at home, do housekeeping and take care of children. According to this view; sports, work and education are men's work. This point of view has persuaded Iranian women to fight for equality and freedom from the beginning of Islamic Revolution, and sport has been one of these struggle fields.

Islamic Republic government have tried it’s best to provide a model for Muslim women around the world; sport is an arena for its political exploitation. The Government officials claim hijab is not a restriction on sports, but female athletes do not believe it and mandatory hijab has been their major challenge. Disagreement of international community with their Islamic and non-standard clothes, government warning because inappropriate hijab during game time and their unequal situation with their rival because of their Islamic clothes.

All these years, so many women have been forced to emigrate because of these restrictions. Kimia Alizadeh who is the first Iranian woman won an Olympic medal and three world medals, said after emigrating that the Islamic Republic officials had used her success as a propaganda tool; she will fight in the Tokyo Olympics under the German national flag; Ghazal HakimiFard, who is Chess Grandmaster lives in Switzerland; Mitra Hejazipour, who is also a Chess Grandmaster, attended in the World Rapid and Lightning Championships in Moscow in 2019 without hijab so she was expelled from the Iranian national team and now she is living in France; Sara Khosravi, a gymnastics coach, took refuge in Denmark in 2018 And Mina Alizadeh, an Iranian sailor who is a member of the German national sailing team and etc. These are just a few of the long list of Iranian women athletes who are forced to leave their country to achieve their dreams.

Of course, it should be noted that because sports are considered a political issue in the Islamic Republic, men also suffer, for example, they are not allowed to fight with the Israeli opponent and must dedicate their medals to the martyrs or the Islamic Republic leader.