Mahdieh Golroo: Tycker du att vuxna kvinnor ska bestämma över sig själva?

Hur gammal tycker du att en person ska vara för att kunna bestämma när den ska lämna hemmet, staden eller landet?

Förmodligen svarar du "när hen kan identifiera och hantera riskerna".

Så kanske blir du förvånad över denna nyhet: Iranska kvinnor måste alltid ha tillstånd av sina män för att resa, och deras män kan lätt ge dem reseförbud.

Precis som att kvinnor måste ha sina mäns tillåtelse att arbeta, utbilda sig och till och med lämna hemmet.

En nyhet i februari fick oss alla att fundera över kvinnans ställning i Iran. Kvinnorna som inte kan bestämma vad de ska ha på sig, var de ska bo, eller ens få ett pass på egen hand.

När det iranska alpina damlandslaget skulle åka till VM i Italien, hade de inte med sin tränare Samira Zargari. Hon hade fått reseförbud av sin man!

På sin instagram sa han: "Hon (Samira) har varit olydig mot mig och hon ska straffas!".

Det är inte första gången en iransk idrottskvinna har stoppats från internationella arrangemang av sin man.

2016 stoppades Niloofar Ardalan, kapten och spelare i futsal-landslaget, från att resa till Asiatiska cupen. Zahra Nemati i bågskyttelandslaget var med om samma sak, etc.

Det börjar bli outhärdligt för den nya generationen, och nyheter som denna upprör mer än förr på sociala medier.

På senare år har Iran fått allt fler utbildade, arbetande och idrottande kvinnor, och reglerna har fått allt strängare konsekvenser. Det börjar bli outhärdligt för den nya generationen, och nyheter som denna upprör mer än förr på sociala medier.

Det är inte bara idrottskvinnor som drabbas, även om de märks mer. Irans domstolar bevittnar kvinnor som vill resa på grund av sjukvård, rekreation, träffa släkt, forska, arbeta kulturellt... Men de stoppas av sina män.

Männen har denna makt så länge makarna inte är officiellt skilda. Även om de har levt isär i många år. Skilsmässa blir det bara om mannen vill. Lagen kräver att kvinnan ska lyda, hon har inte rätt att säga emot.

Kvinnorna är medvetna, men tyvärr leder det till stor ilska, eftersom reglerna aldrig ändras, trots vår kamp.

2016 gjorde jag och några andra kvinnorättsaktivister kampanjen "Kvinnans frihetsrörelse" som handlade om artikel 12 och 13 i deklarationen om de mänskliga rättigheterna. Vi skrev ett brev till parlamentet och bad dem att följa reglerna. Flera år senare har inget hänt.

Förr kände iranska kvinnor inte till sina mänskliga rättigheter, på grund av censur och avsaknad av fria medier.

Men nu med sociala medier, utan censur och filter, hör kvinnorna nyheterna och tänker "varför skulle jag behöva tillåtelse för alla småsaker?!".

De är medvetna, men tyvärr leder det till stor ilska, eftersom reglerna aldrig ändras, trots vår kamp.

Mahdieh Golroo

är Sandvikens fristadsförfattare, och krönikör i Arbetarbladet.

(Översättning: Fredrik Björkman. På arbetarbladet.se finns texten i engelskt original.)

Här är texten i engelskt original

In your opinion, what age and when is the proper time to let one child or teenager make the decision about going out of home, city and country? Probably your answer is whenever s/he has a good understanding about the potential dangers and could distinguish them.

So maybe this news surprised you “Iranian married women always should get permission from their husbands for travelling and the husbands could easily make them “travel-ban”! As well as the women should have their husband permission for work, education and even coming out of home according to the rules!

The news that was published in february made us all to think what is the position of Iranian women in their country? The women who can’t decide what to wear; where to live and even aren't permitted to get passports independently.

While Iran women Alpine skiing national team attended the world championship in Italy; it didn't have their coach, Samira Zargari by themselves because she was traveled ban by her husband! Her husband said on his instagram page: “she (Samira) didn’t obey me and she should be punished!”

According to the rules “Married women must have their husband’s permission to get a passport” and this permission should be notarized in an official notary office and delivered to the immigration police administration to get the passport.

It’s not the first time that one Iranian athletic woman has been deprived from one international event because of her husband. In 2016 Niloofar Ardalan, captain and player of the national futsal team was deprived to attend the Asian cup because her husband disagreed or Zahra Nemati, the member of the national archery team had the same history etc.

In recent years, by increasing the quantity of the educated, worker and athletic women in Iran; the tightness of the rules ring has been considered and these rules are getting unbearable for the new generation and these kinds of news are affecting the social media more than before.

Athletic women aren’t only women who could be deprived of travelling but their deprivation is considered due to their popularity. Iran’s courts are the witness of the women who wanted to travel out of Iran because of health care, entertainment, visiting their family members or attending international science, cultural or artistic events but they faced the Travel ban by their husbands.

The husband has this power as far as they aren’t getting divorced officially; it means even if the wife and husband live separately for many years but due to any reason they didn’t get divorced; the wife can’t leave the country without her husband’s permission. Also according to the rules women don't have the right to get divorced and as far as the husband hasn’t agreed to divorce the women couldn’t divorce. This rule is included for all the ladies regardless of their nationality who are married by Iran rules are applicable. According to the law the woman should obey and she doesn’t have the right to object.

In 2016, I and some other women rights activists made a campaign “freedom movement for women” which consist of article 12 and 13 of the universal declaration of human rights. We made a letter and sent it to the parliament and we asked them to amend these rules. After passing several years there was no action at all.

In the past, due to sensors and lack of free media, Iranian women didn’t know about their rights and when they faced themselves, their relatives and their friends; they acknowledged about these anti women rules. But nowadays by existing on social media regardless of censorship and filtering ; the women hear about these news and they make them think “why should they get permission from another person for any tiny issues?!” and this question makes them aware but unfortunately these awareness is changing to huge anger because despite many demands for amending there is no action to change the rules.