Torsdag 17 maj
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
Vi sparar data i cookies, genom att använda våra tjänster godkänner du det. ⇒ läs mer om cookies
Mest
läst
norra Svealand | 17.27

Live, live och mera live – här är händelserna i distriktet du inte får missa kommande vecka

Ny vecka och massvis med livesport på Arbetarbladet och Gefle Dagblad. Bland annat fortsätter Veckans match där Mittmedia på lördag sänder stadsderbyt mellan Gävle GIK och Brynäs IF från Strömvallen i division 4. Dessutom blir det i vanlig ordning liverapportering från GIF:s matcher.

Annons

Fredag 18 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: Gefle IF–Jönköping Södra (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.

Lördag 19 maj

VECKANS MATCH 11.15: Fotboll, division 4, herrar: Gävle GIK–Brynäs IF (livesändning). Matchstart 12.00.

Torsdag 24 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: AFC Eskilstuna–Gefle IF (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.

► 19.10: Fotboll, division 2 norra Svealand, herrar: Valbo FF–Bollnäs GIF (livesändning). Matchstart 19.15.

Fredag 25 maj

► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).

Lördag 26 maj

► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).

► VECKANS MATCH 13.15: Fotboll, division 1 norra Svealand, damer: Sandvikens IF–Gefle IF (livesändning). Matchstart 14.00.

Söndag 27 maj

► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).

► 16.55: Fotboll, division 1 norra, herrar: Sandvikens IF–Västerås SK (livesändning). Matchstart 17.00.

Måndag 28 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: Gefle IF–Landskrona BoIS (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.

Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.

026-15 93 81

Mer läsning

SHL | 08.31
SHL | 08.31

Efter alla skadorna – nu tränar Anton Rödin med Brynäs

Brynäs IF är på jakt efter spetskompetens på forwardssidan. Anton Rödin tränar med laget just nu,...

norra | 19.00
norra | 19.00

TV: Därför fortsätter Sandviken att förlora – se det senaste avsnittet av Studio Norrettan här

Ett rykande färskt avsnitt av Studio Norrettan är ute med målsvep, Veckans lag och en framåtblick...

Superettan | 15.59
Superettan | 15.59

Förre Gefle IF-kaptenen är mitt i allsvenska hetluften – men lider ändå: "Jag hoppas GIF kan behålla glöden"

Hammarby är hetaste i allsvenskan just nu. Men samtidigt som mittbacken David Fällman njuter av...

Allsvenskan | 14.51
Allsvenskan | 14.51

Dalkurd tvingas böta efter politiska flaggor: "Kommer att överklaga"

Dalkurd straffas av disciplinnämnden för att det vid flera tillfällen dykt upp flaggor med...

SHL | Igår
SHL | Igår

Backstjärnan Simon Bertilsson berättar om okända skadan och varför han stannar i Brynäs: "Har inte varit desperat"

Simon Bertilsson nobbar KHL och stannar i Brynäs. Det definitiva beslutet tog han på...

Trav | 15.57
Trav | 15.57

Världsmästarhästen kan säkra elitloppsbiljett i Gävle – men avstår: "Måste tänka intelligent"

I Prins Daniels lopp, på lördagens V75 i Gävle, kan Twister Bi säkra en plats i Elitloppet. Men...

Superettan | Igår
Superettan | Igår

Därför måste Gävle kommun bygga fler pissoarer på Gavlevallen: "Det känns lite gammalmodigt"

Gavlevallen ska få fler damtoaletter – då blir det även fler urinoarer för män. – Det känns lite...

Gestrikland | 14.45
Gestrikland | 14.45

Lördag 11.15: GGIK tar emot Brynäs i Veckans match – kolla in uppsnacket och matchen här

På lördag tar Gävle GIK emot Brynäs IF FK på Strömvallen i division 4 med avspark 12.00....

SHL | Igår
SHL | Igår

Natt-beskedet – Bertilsson klar för elfte säsongen i Brynäs: "Vill ta SM-guld"

Att presentera nyheter vid midnatt hör inte till vanligheterna. Men så är inte Simon Bertilsson...

Innebandy | Igår
Innebandy | Igår

Han tar över GGIK-damerna i innebandy: "Jag har blivit inspirerad av Skutskärs bandytränare"

Han kallar sig själv för en gammal innebandyräv – och ser fram emot att jobba tillsammans med...

Svenska Cupen dam | 08.47
Svenska Cupen dam | 08.47

Ullström avgjorde med långskott – Gefle IF vidare i svenska cupen

Gefle IF:s damer har en intensiv matchvecka med tre matcher på åtta dagar – men verkar lösa det...

Elitserien | 06.31
Elitserien | 06.31

Silly seasons vinnare och förlorare – här är Bandypuls TV:s tabellranking: "Han kommer inte direkt till ett dukat bord"

Villa är silly seasons stora vinnare – men hur ser det ut i övrigt? I veckans avsnitt av...

Speedway | 18.53
Speedway | 18.53

Tisdag 22 maj: Uppsnack, matchen och analyserna– se Lejonen-Indianerna live här

Sporten livesänder Elitseriemötet i Speedway mellan Lejonen-Indianerna tisdagen den 22 maj, med...

Fotboll | Igår
Fotboll | Igår

TV: Janne Andersson om tuffa beslutet – detaljen som avgjorde sista platsen: "Tippade över på honom"

På tisdagen tog Janne Andersson ut sin VM-trupp i fotboll. Här motiverar förbundskaptenen...

Annons