Live, live och mera live – här är händelserna i distriktet du inte får missa kommande vecka

Fredag 18 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: Gefle IF–Jönköping Södra (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.
Lördag 19 maj
► VECKANS MATCH 11.15: Fotboll, division 4, herrar: Gävle GIK–Brynäs IF (livesändning). Matchstart 12.00.
Torsdag 24 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: AFC Eskilstuna–Gefle IF (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.
► 19.10: Fotboll, division 2 norra Svealand, herrar: Valbo FF–Bollnäs GIF (livesändning). Matchstart 19.15.
Fredag 25 maj
► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).
Lördag 26 maj
► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).
► VECKANS MATCH 13.15: Fotboll, division 1 norra Svealand, damer: Sandvikens IF–Gefle IF (livesändning). Matchstart 14.00.
Söndag 27 maj
► Folkrace: Gestrikefestivalen från Storvik (livesändning).
► 16.55: Fotboll, division 1 norra, herrar: Sandvikens IF–Västerås SK (livesändning). Matchstart 17.00.
Måndag 28 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, superettan, herrar: Gefle IF–Landskrona BoIS (liverapport). Matchstart 19.00.
Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.